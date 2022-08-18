11th Circ. Won't Revive State Farm Insureds' Class Cert. Bid

By Ganesh Setty (August 18, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld Thursday a Georgia federal court's denial of class certification to three individuals who said a court-approved formula used by State Farm systematically disfavors policyholders when calculating the difference between a vehicle's pre-loss and post-repair value. A three-judge panel said in an unpublished decision that U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land correctly found that the question of State Farm's liability to policyholders over its use of the so-called 17(c) formula was too individualized to meet class certification requirements. The State Farm policyholders or insureds — appellants Rashad Baker, Rachael Leonard and Zelma Stovall — failed to show that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS