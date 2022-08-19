3rd Circ. Denies Doc's Bid For New Trial In $100M Fraud Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 18, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit denied a request for a new trial from a former New York doctor who was convicted of accepting bribes from a New Jersey lab as part of a referral scheme that scored more than $100 million in Medicare and private insurance money for the business. On Wednesday, a three-judge panel unanimously rejected Thomas Savino's assertion that "newly discovered evidence" showed that New York state law should have controlled in the case, as opposed to the New Jersey bribery law used as the basis for his federal Travel Act conviction, entitles him to a new trial. "Savino's acceptance in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS