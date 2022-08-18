Fortress Says 7th Circ. Ruling Hurts Intel's Bid To Revive Suit

By Bryan Koenig (August 18, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Fortress Investment Group has pointed the Ninth Circuit to a recent Seventh Circuit decision that the hedge fund says supports its efforts to prevent a revival of Intel's suit accusing Fortress of anti-competitively aggregating and asserting a huge portfolio of technology patents. In early August, the Seventh Circuit rejected a bid to revive landmark private antitrust claims from Humira buyers accusing pharmaceutical giant AbbVie of using a "patent thicket" to illegally shield the blockbuster immunosuppressant from competition. In a two-paragraph notice of supplemental authority filed Wednesday, Fortress pointed out that Intel's allegations are similar to those rejected by the Seventh Circuit panel, which concluded that possessing "lots of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS