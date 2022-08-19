Chicago Restaurant Co. Accused Of Imposing Surprise Fees

By Joyce Hanson (August 18, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed in Illinois state court against a large Chicago-based restaurant group claims it has overcharged customers through undisclosed price increases, deceptive surcharges and so-called processing fees to increase revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc., a privately held company that owns more than 100 restaurants nationwide — including co-defendant Do-Rite Tinley LLC, a restaurant chain that serves donuts and fried chicken sandwiches — implemented a deceptive and unlawful scheme to charge extra costs without notice, according to named plaintiff James Maher's Tuesday complaint. "For nearly two years, under the veneer of COVID-19 impacts, defendants have boosted...

