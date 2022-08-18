DHS Can't Escape Sex Trafficking Victim's T Visa Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (August 18, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday denied the government's request to toss a lawsuit lodged by an alleged sex trafficking victim, saying it overlooked a provision concerning who was authorized to grant inadmissibility waivers to trafficking victim visa applicants. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had made the request after a woman claiming to have been lured from Mexico City by sex traffickers accused USCIS of wrongly denying her nonimmigrant T Visa application when an immigration judge waived the grounds that made her inadmissible to the United States. The department and the agency argued in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS