Biden Admin. Floats Offshore Wind Development In Maine

By Keith Goldberg (August 18, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Thursday continued its aggressive push to expand U.S. offshore wind development by putting out feelers for any interest in building floating wind farms in the Gulf of Maine. The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a request aimed at gauging interest from industry, tribes and other ocean users on the development of floating offshore wind farms within nearly 14 million acres of federal waters in the Gulf of Maine. It's the first step toward a potential lease sale that BOEM hopes to hold in 2024. "Today's announcement for the Gulf of Maine...

