Westco Gets Early Win In 'Secret' Pension Plan Suit

By Grace Elletson (August 18, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a suit Thursday alleging a chemical company created a secret pension plan to funnel money to relatives, ruling that the workers who brought the suit weren't injured by the plan's alleged violations and lacked standing to proceed. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II said Westco Chemical Inc.'s benefit plan isn't in default, and the issues Merry Russitti Diaz and Kater Perez alleged in their class action — that the plan failed to provide them with a meaningful benefit — did not violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the statute they sued under. "To the...

