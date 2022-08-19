Albright Told BBiTV Gave Up Its Chance To Be Texan

By Dani Kass (August 19, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Broadband iTV shouldn't be allowed to tell a Texas federal jury that it's incorporated in Texas after more than two years of patent litigation during which it repeatedly claimed Delaware as its home, Amazon has told U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. Amazon.com Inc. on Thursday urged Judge Albright to deny BBiTV's request for judicial notice that it's incorporated in Texas, arguing that the company can't retroactively change its home base a month before trial. Neither of the complaints filed against Amazon, nor any discovery provided, support a Texas incorporation, it added. "BBiTV asks the court to take judicial notice of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS