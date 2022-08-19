Polsinelli Adds Ace Litigator From Clark Hill In Dallas

By Lynn LaRowe (August 19, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has boosted its Dallas office and commercial litigation practice with a new shareholder from Clark Hill PC. Andrew F. Newman came on board at the firm after more than three years at Clark Hill, where he was a partner. Before Clark Hill, he worked for over 10 years as an attorney with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. Newman boasts a deep background as a litigator handling business disputes involving software development, contract claims, real estate and construction, the firm said in a statement. He is also experienced in tackling disputes involving franchise...

