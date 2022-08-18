Sirius Asks Court To Deny 2nd Chance To Texas Tax Agency

By Maria Koklanaris (August 18, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Texas tax agency should not get another chance to convince a state appeals court that Sirius XM did not provide sufficient evidence to show that a fraction of its services were performed in Texas, the company told the court. In a letter dated Monday and posted Wednesday, the satellite radio company told the Texas Third Court of Appeals that it had properly established the "fair value of its service" by relying on its costs, an assertion agreed to by a trial court. But the Texas Supreme Court, in otherwise finding for Sirius XM in March, sent one issue that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS