NCAA Makes Latest Bid To Maintain Athletes' Amateur Status

By Alex Lawson (August 19, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The NCAA has continued to insist that college athletes should not be considered employees, telling the Third Circuit that last year's bombshell U.S. Supreme Court decision knocking down payment restrictions should not disturb its decades-long tradition of amateurism. In its tussle with a group of current and former Division I athletes demanding to be considered employees and earn wages for their labor, the NCAA argued in a Thursday brief that the other side was misconstruing the high court's ruling, which lifted limits on certain payments to athletes but was careful to not wade into the issue of amateurism writ large....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS