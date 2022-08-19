1st Circ. Affirms CVS Win In Investor Suit Over Omnicare Deal

By Hailey Konnath (August 18, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday held that a Rhode Island federal court was correct to toss a putative investor class action against CVS over its acquisition of Omnicare, agreeing with the lower court that the shareholders hadn't pointed to any false statements made by the pharmacy chain. The three-judge panel held that the two retirement funds that filed suit hadn't adequately alleged that CVS Health Corp. and Omnicare Inc. executives issued false statements and made misleading nondisclosures in the aftermath of the 2015 merger. The funds claimed that CVS and its newly acquired subsidiary were trying to hide post-merger woes, namely,...

