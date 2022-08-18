Sterigenics Polluted Ill. Village For Decades, Jury Hears

By Lauraann Wood (August 18, 2022, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Industrial sterilization company Sterigenics pumped excessive amounts of ethylene oxide into the air from its Willowbrook, Illinois, facility for decades without warning the community about the serious health risks of breathing in the known carcinogen, an Illinois jury heard Thursday. Sterigenics and former parent company Griffith Foods knew since at least the early 1980s that ethylene oxide exposure posed significant cancer and reproductive health risks but fought the science studying the molecule and regulatory efforts to curb its emissions in its bid to put profits over public safety, counsel for 22-year-old Willowbrook resident Sue Kamuda told jurors during opening statements in...

