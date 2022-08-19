Suit Says Vinyl Record Co. Went Digital Despite Analog Claims

By Lauraann Wood (August 19, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Chicago vinyl record producer hid the fact that it has been using a digital process to help make its records for at least a decade, rather than only using original analog tapes, according to a proposed class action filed in Illinois federal court. Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab Inc. has been using digital technology to cut its vinyl records since 2011 despite advertising and pricing them as purely analog recordings, which are more valuable and collectible given their limited availability, North Carolina resident Adam Stiles claimed in his suit filed Thursday. "Original recording tapes age, so only a limited number of...

