FERC's Cost Determination Order Overstepped, 5th Circ. Says

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 19, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission overstepped its authority when it directed an administrative law judge to determine a reasonable cost for remediation activities at an Oklahoma farm affected by a natural gas pipeline that crossed the property. Cheniere Energy Inc.'s Midship Pipeline Company LLC successfully challenged the cost determination part of a FERC order that also directed an administrative law judge to decide the best method to remediate damage to the farm. A Fifth Circuit panel on Thursday threw out the cost provision of the FERC order, holding that the commission lacked the authority under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS