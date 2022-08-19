Judge Rips Post-Trial Filings In Shower Curtain Patent Feud

By Adam Lidgett (August 19, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has admonished a pair of companies targeted in a patent lawsuit over shower curtains without hooks, saying that their post-trial filings appeared to have extensive errors. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on Thursday gave defendants Kartri Sales Co. Inc. and Marquis Mills International Inc. until Wednesday to give the court a new version of their proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law. The judge said the various plaintiffs in the case "appear to be correct that the defendants' underlying submission was rife with improprieties, including making assertions in support of legal arguments on which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS