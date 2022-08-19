ND Jury Awards $175M In Crash Retrial After Prior $1B Award

By Jonathan Capriel (August 19, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota state jury has awarded $175 million to the families of two women who were killed and to a woman who suffered traumatic brain injuries in a head-on crash with a drunk motorist, a year after the state's high court tossed a $1 billion award. The jurors returned a verdict that found that Jordan Morsette must pay $50 million in compensatory damages to the families of Sandra Renschler, 22, and Taylor Goven, 21, who were killed in the 2015 crash. The jury awarded $75 million to Shayne Monson, who was 21 years old at the time of the crash...

