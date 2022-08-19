Enviros' Challenge To Corps Pipeline Permit Sent To DC Court

By Mike Curley (August 19, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has transferred a challenge to a Clean Water Act permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers covering oil and gas pipelines and other projects to D.C. federal court, saying there is no indication in the record that the permit will negatively affect plaintiffs in Montana. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said while a previous challenge to the permit was properly heard in Montana because the Keystone XL pipeline posed a potential impact to species protected under the Endangered Species Act, they have not identified any species located in Montana that would be affected...

