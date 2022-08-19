Bank Says It Had No Duty To Police Customer In Ponzi Case

By Katryna Perera (August 19, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- An Oregon-based bank asked a California federal judge to toss a class action by a group of investors who claim the bank aided and abetted a Ponzi scheme allegedly led by a now-deceased real estate investment manager, arguing that under California law it does not have to police customers or be attentive to suspicious activity when it's unaware of specific misconduct. Umpqua Bank filed a motion for summary judgment Thursday, saying California law rejects the assertions of class representatives Shela Camenisch, Dale Dean, Luna Baron and Eva King that the bank had actual knowledge of the alleged Ponzi scheme. "Time and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS