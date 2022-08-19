Judge Dings FirstEnergy For Unprepared Witness's Testimony

By Eric Heisig (August 19, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge on Friday told FirstEnergy Corp. it must produce a new deposition witness in an ongoing securities lawsuit stemming from a massive federal corruption probe, after finding the utility did not adequately prepare the witness to answer reasonable questions. The Akron, Ohio, company utility was chastised multiple times in U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly A. Jolson's 10-page decision for what she determined was a woefully inadequate series of answers from Tracy Ashton, an assistant controller, under questioning by lawyers for CEO Charles E. Jones and Senior Vice President of External Affairs Michael Dowling. Both were fired from the utility, and...

