Biometrics Co. Not Covered For BIPA Suit, Insurer Says

By Josh Liberatore (August 22, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Secura Insurance Co. shouldn't have to contribute to a settlement a fingerprint scanning company is negotiating to resolve an underlying class action alleging the policyholder violated Illinois' biometric information privacy law, the insurer told an Illinois state court, citing numerous exclusions and other limiting language. Secura said in a complaint Wednesday that BioMetric Impressions Corp. isn't covered under a commercial protection and corresponding umbrella policy for allegations that it ran afoul of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by improperly collecting people's fingerprint data. Class plaintiffs Paul Sayas and Benjamin Varo claimed BioMetric violated BIPA by failing to obtain written consent to...

