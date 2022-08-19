Roche Freedman Can't Depose Ousted Founder's Clients

By Rachel Scharf (August 19, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Litigation boutique Roche Freedman LLP tried again Friday to subpoena former clients that supposedly skipped paying $3.3 million in legal fees at the direction of fired co-founder Jason Cyrulnik, drawing criticism from a Manhattan federal judge who said the firm already has all the discovery it needs. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn ruled during a telephone discovery conference that, as of now, Roche Freedman cannot depose a number of clients Cyrulnik took with him following his ouster from the firm last year. The conference came one day after Judge Netburn denied Roche Freedman's related request to subpoena clients of Cyrulnik's new...

