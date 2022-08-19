NTIA Awards Nearly $50M For Choctaw, Osage Broadband

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 19, 2022, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Two tribes in Oklahoma and Mississippi will receive roughly $49,112,883 in rural broadband funds, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce. In an Aug. 18 statement, the department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration said the awards will go to the Osage Nation of Oklahoma and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment projects. The funding, which is through Consolidated Appropriations Act, will benefit initiatives that are part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, which itself is part of the Biden administration's Internet For All program. For instance, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will...

