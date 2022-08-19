Nike And Adidas Agree To Settle Suits In Shoe Patent War

By Andrew Karpan (August 19, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Nike and Adidas have told two courts that they have reached a confidential agreement to end dueling patent lawsuits over rival knit running shoes and competing mobile fitness tracking technology. According to filings in federal courts in Texas on Thursday and Oregon on Tuesday, the sneaker companies have reached a deal to end the two lawsuits. "They have reached a settlement of the matter in litigation such that the case is dismissed without prejudice," read a filing in the Texas case. That suit alleged that various Nike brands, as well as an app-controlled shoe adjustment system, marketed services that infringed the language of various patents that covered...

