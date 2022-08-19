11th Circ. Urged To Uphold $9.3M Hurricane Coverage Verdict

By Josh Liberatore (August 19, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida assisted living facility urged the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a $9.3 million jury award it won from a Liberty Mutual unit over damages sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, arguing Friday that the insurer hasn't presented a compelling reason to block the award. Am Grand Court Lakes LLC said in an answering brief that a Florida federal court was right to reject Rockhill Insurance Co.'s motions for a new trial or relief from a jury award requiring it to pay around $9.28 million under a surplus-lines policy that had a $15.1 million limit. While Rockhill argued that the jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS