Ex-OpenSea Staffer Says NFT Insider Trading Case Must Fall

By Stewart Bishop (August 22, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A former product manager at leading nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea fired back at Manhattan federal prosecutors' first-of-its-kind NFT insider trading case, saying the government's theory fails since the digital assets are neither securities nor commodities. Attorneys for Nathaniel Chastain — who stands accused of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly front-running NFT transactions — came right out of the gate late Friday with a motion to dismiss the indictment, saying the government's attempt to "plant a flag in the blockchain industry" runs afoul of 40 years of insider trading precedent. NFTs are digital assets that convey ownership of an item....

