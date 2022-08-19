MLB, Minor Leaguers' $185M Wage Deal Gets Initial OK

By Dorothy Atkins (August 19, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge on Friday preliminarily signed off on Major League Baseball's $185 million settlement to resolve minor leaguers' claims over alleged "starvation" wages, but expressed concern that the current deal wouldn't give players enough time to opt out. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero told counsel for the parties that he'll preliminarily approve their deal, which allots $55 million in attorney fees, $5.5 million in costs and $120 million in payments to the class. A settlement between Major League Baseball and minor league players that would resolve claims that the MLB's pay practices...

