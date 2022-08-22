Getting To Know The Mass. AG Hopefuls: Quentin Palfrey

By Chris Villani (August 22, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A veteran of the Massachusetts attorney general's office and both the Obama and Biden White Houses, Quentin Palfrey is one of three candidates seeking to capture the Democratic nomination for state AG during the Sept. 6 primary. Quentin Palfrey Palfrey has been backed by the Massachusetts Democratic Party in the race and has highlighted his experience working in the public sector. Palfrey was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018, running unsuccessfully alongside gubernatorial nominee Jay Gonzales. He also has experience in BigLaw with stints at Cravath Swaine & Moore and WilmerHale. Palfrey spoke with Law360 to discuss how his...

