ConocoPhillips Gets $8.5B Venezuela Award OK'd In DC

By Caroline Simson (August 19, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- ConocoPhillips won approval on Friday to enforce an $8.5 billion arbitral award against Venezuela despite the country ignoring the litigation for more than two years, after a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled that Caracas' chances of success in an ongoing annulment proceeding are minimal. Turning first to the fact that the country had opted not to enter an appearance in the case, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols concluded that Venezuela did not have a good reason for ignoring the litigation. It had been properly notified about the case, first filed by three Dutch ConocoPhillips subsidiaries in March 2019, via...

