Clark Love Sued Over 'Scheme' To Settle Expired Mesh Suits

By Lynn LaRowe (August 24, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Houston-based plaintiffs' firms Clark Love & Hutson PLLC and the Lee Murphy Law Firm have been slapped with a lawsuit in Texas federal court by two women who say their lawyers mishandled their pelvic mesh injury claims against Boston Scientific Corp. Sandra Benoit and Linda Smith accused the two firms of failing to file suit against Boston Scientific before the statute of limitations passed, and said they were instead "coerced" into accepting awards doled out by a special master in Texas state court as part of an aggregate settlement for individuals with expired mesh claims. In a complaint filed in the...

