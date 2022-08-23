Insurers Must Face $345M School Abuse Suit, Victims Say

By Hope Patti (August 22, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Former students of a Georgia private school who were sexually abused by a teacher and two others asked a state court to deny motions filed by several insurers seeking to end a consolidated case for coverage of a $345 million consent judgment entered in favor of the students. Twenty plaintiffs, led by Mark Eubanks, told the Floyd County Superior Court on Friday that their claims for damages against Continental Casualty Co., Zurich American Insurance Co. and five other insurers should be able to proceed. The former students argued in an opposition that they are entitled to sue the insurers to collect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS