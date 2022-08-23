Apple App Store Rival Asks For Early Appeal In Monopoly Suit

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 22, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A would-be Apple App Store competitor has asked a California federal judge for the chance to appeal a previous ruling that threw out parts of its suit accusing Apple Inc. of holding a monopoly over mobile app stores on its devices. Plaintiff SaurikIT LLC asked U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to dismiss its entire suit with prejudice, allowing SaurikIT to appeal the judge's ruling that threw out claims relating to Apple's warranty contracts and developer agreements. SaurikIT's said in its Aug. 19 motion for dismissal that although that prior ruling did allow some of its suit to move forward into discovery, initial...

