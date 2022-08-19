Atlanta 'Housewives' Star Drops NBC Race Bias Suit

By Lauren Berg (August 19, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- NeNe Leakes, who starred on the reality show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," on Friday agreed to drop her lawsuit against NBC in Georgia federal court that accused the network of allowing a racist work environment to fester and sidelining her for calling out offensive comments from her white co-star. In a four-page joint stipulation notice, Leakes — along with defendants NBCUniversal, Bravo Media, production company True Entertainment, talk show host and producer Andy Cohen and three executives — informed the court the parties have agreed to dismiss her April lawsuit. "Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by...

