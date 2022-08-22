Investors Seek 4th Circ.'s Help In FTC's Belize Scam Case

By Joyce Hanson (August 22, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Multiple investors have asked the Fourth Circuit to help them recoup $1.95 million in litigation over the purported luxury development Sanctuary Belize that the Federal Trade Commission says swindled American consumers, arguing that a lower court erred when spurning their intervention bid. A total of 15 investors including Yu Lin and David Heiman said in their Friday appellate brief that they are involved in the long-running litigation only because they invested $1.95 million in Newport Land Group LLC in 2018 after learning about a real-estate development opportunity in Costa Rica called Rancho del Mar, which is separate from the FTC's scam...

