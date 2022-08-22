Lottery.com Faces Investor Suit Over Lotto Ticket Compliance

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 22, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Third-party lottery website Lottery.com Inc. and three of its former executives face a proposed shareholder class action claiming it hurt investors after it uncovered issues with its accounting and compliance protocols following the company's initial public offering via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in 2021. In a complaint filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, individual investor Preston Million claimed that Lottery.com, which started trading on public markets in October 2021 following a business combination with blank check company Trident Acquisitions Corp, and the three departed executives were liable for securities fraud after the company announced in July that...

