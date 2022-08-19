Bill Paxton's Family Settles Death Suit With Hospital, Surgeon

By Lauren Berg (August 19, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- The widow and children of the late actor Bill Paxton told a California judge on Friday that they have reached a settlement resolving their wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed heart surgery on Paxton shortly before his death in 2017. The family's notice of settlement filed in Los Angeles Superior Court does not provide details of the agreement's terms but indicates that the family has resolved the case with the remaining defendants, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, who performed the surgery on the "Apollo 13" star. Counsel for the family declined to...

