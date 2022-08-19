Monsanto Mgr. Tells Jury Roundup Study Edits 'Suggestions'

By Cara Salvatore (August 19, 2022, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A St. Louis jury weighing Roundup's alleged link to cancer watched video Friday in which a Monsanto manager commissioning a scientific study of glyphosate said his emails discussing edits and additions to the work were only "suggestions" that an outside group had sole authority to decide on. The jury is hearing the first case over Roundup cancer allegations in the St. Louis area, where Monsanto is headquartered. Three cancer survivors and Roundup users say their various forms of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma were caused by the weedkiller. On Friday, the jury watched an hourslong video deposition of William Heydens, a toxicologist by training...

