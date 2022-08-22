Sony Faces £5B Class Action Over PlayStation Sales Charges

By Alex Baldwin (August 22, 2022, 4:21 PM BST) -- Sony is facing a new £5 billion ($5.9 billion) proposed consumer class action filed Friday, which claims the charges for its PlayStation online storefront have created an "abusive" consumer environment, the latest antitrust suit to target technology giants over fees for their digital stores. A consumer rights advocate is seeking billions from Sony in redress for millions of users who bought digital content on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Consumer rights advocate Alex Neill filed the legal claim at the Competition Appeal Tribunal seeking billions in redress for almost nine million users in Britain who have bought digital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS