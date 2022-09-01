Eversheds Sutherland Hires Disputes Pro From Freeths

By Tom Fish (September 1, 2022, 1:37 PM BST) -- Eversheds Sutherland has hired a senior disputes expert from Freeths LLP as a new partner at the firm's Leeds office, where he will specialize in construction and engineering. Joseph Hale joined Eversheds Sutherland as a partner in the construction disputes team on Aug. 22. He has moved from Freeths' office in the Yorkshire city, where he was a partner for seven years, advising clients on construction and engineering disputes. Hale has experience in adjudication, international and domestic arbitration, litigation and mediation, and expects to focus on large-scale infrastructure and energy projects in the U.K. at his new firm. "They've got a plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS