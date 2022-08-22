High-Profile Litigator Jumps From Thompson Coburn To BCLP

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 22, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has added Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor and well-known litigation partner from Thompson Coburn LLP, to bolster the firm's white collar and investigations practice. Mariotti, who is also a legal columnist for Politico and offers legal analysis to a variety of major media outlets, has jumped to BCLP's Chicago office, the firm announced Monday. Mariotti's practice focuses on complex and high-stakes litigation, including appeals and class actions. According to BCLP, he has handled government inquiries, whistleblower allegations and enforcement actions. Mariotti told Law360 Monday that he was drawn to Bryan Cave for its global reach....

