Chancery Tosses Suit Over $875M BGC-Cantor Unit Merger

By Jeff Montgomery (August 22, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP CEO Howard Lutnick and others on Monday beat a nearly 4-year-old Delaware Court of Chancery derivative challenge to Lutnick-controlled BGC Partners Inc.'s $875 million acquisition of Berkeley Point Financial LLC from a Cantor affiliate in late 2017. Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will found in a 112-page post-trial opinion that despite class claims and an "imperfect" process that included Lutnick's large presence in working up the deal, the transaction closed at a fair price after fair dealing. The Friday decision was made public Monday. Lutnick "had a hand" in selecting the co-chairs of a BGC board special committee and its...

