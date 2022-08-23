GM, Bosch Rip Drivers' Standing In Truck Emissions Suit

By Linda Chiem (August 22, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- General Motors and auto parts maker Bosch have asked a Michigan federal judge to dismantle long-running consolidated litigation alleging they rigged Silverado and Sierra trucks to cheat emissions tests, while the consumers sought to have their sprawling racketeering and fraud class certified. General Motors LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH and Bosch's North American unit told U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington in separate summary judgment motions Friday that after five years of litigation, the consumers spearheading the consolidated Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act action still have "no evidence of a defeat device under any definition." The companies are seeking to purge...

