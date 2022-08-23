Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GM, Bosch Rip Drivers' Standing In Truck Emissions Suit

By Linda Chiem (August 22, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- General Motors and auto parts maker Bosch have asked a Michigan federal judge to dismantle long-running consolidated litigation alleging they rigged Silverado and Sierra trucks to cheat emissions tests, while the consumers sought to have their sprawling racketeering and fraud class certified.

General Motors LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH and Bosch's North American unit told U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington in separate summary judgment motions Friday that after five years of litigation, the consumers spearheading the consolidated Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act action still have "no evidence of a defeat device under any definition."

The companies are seeking to purge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!