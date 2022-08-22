NJ Panel Won't Rethink $7K Award To Contractor Seeking $1M

By David Holtzman (August 22, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A contractor that sought $1.2 million from a developer over delays to a redevelopment project in Orange, New Jersey, must settle for a $7,800 award instead, a two-judge state appellate panel ruled on Monday. That's the amount an arbitrator had awarded Foresight Construction LLC after it sued Valley Renaissance Urban Renewal Entity LLC over the cost of project delays. New Jersey Judges Heidi Currier and Morris Smith said in a written opinion that they saw no need to question the arbitrator's decision. A contractor that sued a developer for $1.2 million over delays to a project converting a hat factory to...

