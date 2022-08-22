Freshfields, Cooley Lead As EBay Buys $295M Card Game Co.

By Renee Hickman (August 22, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- E-commerce giant eBay Inc. on Monday agreed to buy card game retailer TCGplayer for $295 million, in a deal that is meant to bolster the buyer's selection of available playing cards for collectors and was put together with help from respective legal advisers Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Cooley LLP. For eBay, the deal represents the latest in a growing list of moves aimed at becoming a major player in the world of playing cards and card collecting, according to a statement. In the past two years, eBay has introduced several products and enhancements aimed at buyers and sellers of cards...

