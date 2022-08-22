Fed. Circ. Axes Patent Atty Appeal After He Bungled Deadlines

By Andrew Karpan (August 22, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Chicago patent lawyer was too late to appeal a split Federal Circuit ruling that fined him and his client over $100,000 for filing a "frivolous" appeal at the court, with the panel agreeing on Monday with a clerk's decision that he had 14 days to file his appeal to the full court, not 30. Without circulating the petition around to any of the court's other judges, the page-long ruling from the three-judge panel put to bed an appeal to the full court that came from Matthew Wawrzyn of Wawrzyn LLC and his client, a patent company called Pop Top Corp....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS