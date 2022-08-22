Ex-MiMedx Execs Can't Undo Fraud Convictions At 2nd Circ.

By Elliot Weld (August 22, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Two former MiMedx Group Inc. executives had their securities fraud convictions upheld on Monday by the Second Circuit, which said prosecutors did enough to show the pair employed deceptive accounting tricks to inflate the biologics company's worth. A three-judge panel rejected an appeal by Parker Petit and William Taylor, the former CEO and chief operating officer, respectively, of Georgia-based MiMedx. A 2019 indictment alleged the two executives would sign large purchase agreements just before quarterly reports came out to make it look as if the company was meeting revenue projections, but those agreements were "not fully realized," according to the panel...

