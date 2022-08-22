Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Seek $13M Payout For Pork Antitrust Deal With Eateries

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 22, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing commercial pork buyers asked for $13.2 million in fees for their role in negotiating a $42 million settlement between a group of restaurants and Smithfield Foods in multidistrict litigation over an alleged meat industry scheme to inflate prices.

In a memorandum filed Friday, a class of commercial and institutional indirect pork purchasers urged the court to award fees using a "percentage of the funds" calculation, in this case, 31% of the gross settlement proceeds.

"The $42 million settlement before the court is the result of extensive work done by counsel for the CIIPPs on a contingent basis," the memorandum...

