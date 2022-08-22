2 Firms Push To Lead Block.one Suit After $27.5M Deal Denial

By Katryna Perera (August 22, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Roche Freedman LLP and Selendy Gay Elsberg PLLC are vying to lead a class of investors in a $27.5 million securities settlement over a cryptocurrency company's $4 billion initial coin offering, after a New York federal judge denied final approval to the settlement and questioned the current lead plaintiff's ability to represent the class. Roche Freedman and Selendy Gay Elsberg represent Jeffrey Derrick Anderson, who motioned the court on Monday to step in as lead plaintiff over Crypto Assets Opportunity Fund LLC, which is represented by Grant & Eisenhofer PA, among others. Anderson says he is the best and only option...

