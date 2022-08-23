Prospects Are Mixed For A New US Mining Boom

By Rosemarie Hebner (August 23, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Precipitated by the potential for domestically sourced minerals to foster homegrown energy, and in turn, breed income, 21st-century prospectors have been flocking to the nation's once-abandoned mineral deposits from coast to coast. An uptick in demand for various minerals has led to interest in a variety of domestic mining projects — including proposed lithium mining facilities in Texas, California and North Carolina, as well as the restoration of historic gold mines in California and uranium mines in Arizona. But environmentalists, neighboring homeowners and indigenous tribes are seeking to decelerate this new gold rush, and ultimately impede what could become a new mining...

