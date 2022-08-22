Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Conflicted' NY Judge Delays Forex Exec's Fraud Sentencing

By Rachel Scharf (August 22, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge said Monday that he's not ready to sentence a foreign exchange company executive convicted of a fraud scheme targeting New York's Korean-American community, pointing to letters of support "utterly incompatible with the sort of gross abuse" shown at trial.

U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie had been scheduled to sentence John Won, 53, for allegedly scheming to bilk more than $800,000 from investors in a poorly-performing foreign exchange business called ForexNPower.

Prosecutors were requesting two years in prison for Won, who continues to deny wrongdoing after his November conviction on one count of securities fraud and four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!