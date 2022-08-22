'Conflicted' NY Judge Delays Forex Exec's Fraud Sentencing

By Rachel Scharf (August 22, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge said Monday that he's not ready to sentence a foreign exchange company executive convicted of a fraud scheme targeting New York's Korean-American community, pointing to letters of support "utterly incompatible with the sort of gross abuse" shown at trial. U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie had been scheduled to sentence John Won, 53, for allegedly scheming to bilk more than $800,000 from investors in a poorly-performing foreign exchange business called ForexNPower. Prosecutors were requesting two years in prison for Won, who continues to deny wrongdoing after his November conviction on one count of securities fraud and four...

